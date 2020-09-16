Clara Messanella of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 at Silver Lake Nursing and Rehab. She was 100 years old.Born in Bristol to Nazzareno and Emidia (DeSantis) Caucci she lived there all her life. Clara was a homemaker until she went to work as a cashier at McCrory's in Bristol where she would greet everyone with her beautiful smile. Clara had a great sense of humor and liked to have fun. She was a skilled seamstress and sewed many of her clothes and as well as her daughters and granddaughter. She was an excellent cook and baker and was known in our family for the delicious cookies she would make and bring to family events.In her younger days she was a member of the Italian Mutual Aid-Fifth Ward Women's Auxiliary. She was a devoted Christian and attended First United Methodist Church for many years. Her love of music and singing prompted her to join the church choir. She worked tirelessly for events that were held. She was preceded in death by her husband John and her daughters Claire and Mary, all 6 of her siblings and in-laws. She was the last family member of her generation. Clara is survived by her daughters Norma, Christine (Donald) and son Joseph (Ineka) and grandchildren Nicola, Martijn, Jeroen and many nieces and nephews particularly Anita, Eleanor, Elda, Mary Catherine, Joan and Rosemarie.Family and friends are invited to call Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12 - 1 p.m. at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 430 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be held privately at a later date at St Mark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 201 Mulberry St, Bristol, PA 19007. Clara's family would like to thank the staff at Allegria at the Oaks and Silver Lake Nursing and Rehab for the wonderful care that she received. Also thank you to all the employees from Southeastern Home Health Services who helped our mother in her final journey.Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.Galzerano Funeral Home