James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Clare Powell
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
Clare T. Powell


1930 - 2019
Clare T. Powell Obituary
Clare T. Powell died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Legacy Gardens in Bristol. She was 89.

Mother the late Diane "Dee" Pulone, Mrs. Powell is survived by her loving children, Clare Marie Wheeler, Jerry Powell Jr. (Mary), Vicki Hartman Shore (Blair), Mark Powell, Irene Powell, Christopher Powell (Michelle) and Kathleen Hoffman (Jack), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clare was the sister of James Geisheimer (late Joanne), the late Robert Geisheimer (Eleanor) and had many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Clare worked as an executive assistant for the New Jersey Education Association for over 20 years until retiring. After retiring, Clare held the position of assistant secretary of the LBCWBA and she also worked at and was a member of the Bristol Township Senior Center.

Friends and family are invited to Clare's life celebration from 12 until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the PSPCA, 350 E. Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134.

Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019
