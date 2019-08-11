|
|
Clare T. Powell died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Legacy Gardens in Bristol. She was 89.
Mother the late Diane "Dee" Pulone, Mrs. Powell is survived by her loving children, Clare Marie Wheeler, Jerry Powell Jr. (Mary), Vicki Hartman Shore (Blair), Mark Powell, Irene Powell, Christopher Powell (Michelle) and Kathleen Hoffman (Jack), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Clare was the sister of James Geisheimer (late Joanne), the late Robert Geisheimer (Eleanor) and had many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Clare worked as an executive assistant for the New Jersey Education Association for over 20 years until retiring. After retiring, Clare held the position of assistant secretary of the LBCWBA and she also worked at and was a member of the Bristol Township Senior Center.
Friends and family are invited to Clare's life celebration from 12 until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the PSPCA, 350 E. Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134.
Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019