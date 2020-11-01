Clarence E. "Larry" Schiefer, of Honey Brook, Pa. died on Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Hickory House Nursing Center after a brief illness. He was 97.Originally from Ohio, where he was born in Bucyrus and lived for many years in Fremont, he moved to Morrisville, Pa., 50 years ago due to a job transfer, and then spent the last three years in Honey Brook to be near his daughter.He was the son of the late Minor Ivan Schiefer and Vella Tracy Linn in a family that included three other brothers and a sister. Clarence and his wife, Doris, celebrated 67 years of marriage before her death in 2015.Survivors include his daughter, Marcia Mae Hall and husband Daniel Hall of Narvon, PA, two grandchildren, Matthew Hall and his wife Jessica of Bolton, MS and David Hall and wife Chrissy of Austin TX, six great grandchildren, Jonathan, Aiden, Natalie, Elizabeth, Hannah, and Rebecca.Following graduation from Tiffin University with a Business Degree, Clarence served his country proudly in the US Navy, during WW II. He worked various retail businesses before spending his last 20 years as a plant manager for Chris Craft Industries.Clarence had a warm infectious smile and was known by his friends as "Larry". He was avid gardener, who loved landscaping his home with flowers and wooden lawn ornaments he created. He and his late wife Doris enjoyed golfing, bowling, exercise and fitness and travel. He was a 50-year member of the Morrisville United Methodist Church and an active member of the Morrisville Rotary Club.Friend are invited to a Memorial Service celebrating his life at the Morrisville United Methodist Church, 570 W. Maple Ave., Morrisville, PA 19607 on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m., with Rev. Wendy Bellis officiating. Attendees are reminded of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. A private interment with military honors will be held at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Clarence to the Morrisville United Methodist Church at the above address.For additional information and online condolences, please visit the website below.The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa.