C. John Ford, formerly of Washington Crossing, Pa., passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, Wasilla, Alaska. He was 83.
John was preceded in death by his sisters, Jean, Marge, and Patricia.
He is survived by his son, John (grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas), daughter, Bonnie Zanolini (son-in-law, Mark, and grandchildren, Gary and Tracey (nee Warner) Zanolini), and brother Charles Ford.
John will be sadly missed by his family, and close friend and caregiver, Ruby.
Before moving to Alaska, John was an active member in the Upper Makefield Fire Company.
He enjoyed salt water fishing out of Captain Mike's in Tuckerton, N.J., and halibut fishing out of Homer, Alaska.
In his memory plant a tree or flower in your yard, or make a donation to your local volunteer fire company.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2019