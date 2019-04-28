|
Clifford Lee Nice of Levittown died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Crestview Center. He was 89.
Born in Morrisville, Mr. Nice was a longtime resident of Levittown and member of St. Michael the Archangel parish.
He spent his career working at Stauffer Chemical Plant until retiring.
He loved going to the shore and watching John Wayne movies. He was an avid Philadelphia 76ers fan.
Loving father of the late Patricia L. Stewart, Mr. Nice is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Agnes V. He was the dear grandfather of Barbara Ann Lapp and her husband, Dave, and great-grandfather of Michael Lapp.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Elma, as well as several siblings.
Services and interment will be private.Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2019