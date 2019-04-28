Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Nice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Lee Nice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifford Lee Nice Obituary
Clifford Lee Nice of Levittown died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Crestview Center. He was 89.

Born in Morrisville, Mr. Nice was a longtime resident of Levittown and member of St. Michael the Archangel parish.

He spent his career working at Stauffer Chemical Plant until retiring.

He loved going to the shore and watching John Wayne movies. He was an avid Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Loving father of the late Patricia L. Stewart, Mr. Nice is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 70 years, Agnes V. He was the dear grandfather of Barbara Ann Lapp and her husband, Dave, and great-grandfather of Michael Lapp.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Elma, as well as several siblings.

Services and interment will be private.Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now