|
|
Cloyd George Ketel of Bensalem passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Jefferson Hospice at Warminster. He was 96.
Born in Williamstown, N.J., George was a resident of Bensalem for the last 67 years. He enjoyed working on anything with wheels and an engine. He also was an avid boxing fan and a proud World War II U.S. Army veteran, serving in 5307th Composite Unit, also known as Merrill's Marauders.
George loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Katherine M. (Gallo), and by his son, Frederick J. Ketel.
George will be sadly missed by his two loving daughters, Ellen Floyd and Linda Stanton (James), and is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Connie Ketel; three grandchildren, Matthew (Laura), Katie (Kate) and Michael (Sarah); and three great grandchildren, Gavin, Axl and Abagail.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 17, 2019