Memorial Gathering
To be announced at a later date
Colleen P. Boyle

Colleen P. Boyle Obituary
Colleen P. Boyle of Gulfport, Fla. passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She was 55.

Born and raised in Levittown, Pa., Colleen was a graduate of BCCC and Temple University, and worked as a paralegal for several prestigious law firms in Florida and New York.

Preceded in death by her father, Richard, her brother, Dennis, and nephew, Lucas, she is survived by her mother, Judith Kerr (Charles); her brothers, Michael and Rick; sister, Lori (Bryan Anderson); nephews, Tyler and Michael; niece, Shelby Gundling (Mark); step-nephew, Josh Erb; two grand-nephews; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A memorial gathering will be announced.

Donations in her name to an animal or humane society of your choice would surely be appreciated by Colleen.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020
