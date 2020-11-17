Connye B. Fleming, 76, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Chandler Hall.Predeceased by her parents, Dwight Bloser and Louise Bennington Bloser; her husband, Jeffrey B. Fleming; and her grandson Jack Bennington Dean.Connye is survived by her loving children, David and Wendy Fleming of Doylestown, PA, Karen and Patrick Dean of Southampton, PA, Stephen and Kelly Fleming of West Chester, PA, and Michael Fleming and Colleen Reilly of Morrisville, PA; her grandchildren, Lauren Fleming, Ethan Dean, Benjamin Fleming, Jared Fleming, Mason Dean, Reese Fleming, Grant Fleming, and Harrison Fleming.Connye had a lifelong love of travel. She has been to all 50 states and several countries. She loved all things Disney and spent every Christmas there with festive decorations brought all the way from Pennsylvania. She most enjoyed it when all of her children and grandchildren would join her there. There was usually a summer Disney trip most years as well.Connye was an avid bowler in a women's league for more than 30 years even joining a league with her children in her later years. Connye was a very devoted mother and grandmother. She was a super "Swim Mom" who volunteered for anything swim related for many years. She also ran "Mom's Taxi" for many years for not only her children but for the neighborhood as well. Her "unique" sleep schedule meant she was always available to do late night pick up's for her children and their friends before they got drivers licenses. "Mee Maw," as most of her grandchildren called her, loved attending dance recitals, baseball games, swim meets, school functions, or any other event to see her grandchildren do whatever they loved. She never missed an opportunity and could always be counted on to be there for support. She had immense pride in her grandchildren.A graveside service will be held for Connye on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W. County Line Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Services are under the direction of Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation in the name of her grandson, Jack Bennington Dean, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178.