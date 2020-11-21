Constance Lipton

Constance "Connie" Lipton of Bensalem passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Juniper Village in Bensalem with her husband, children, and granddaughter at her side. She was 91.

Connie was born July 21st 1929 in Philadelphia to Arch and Christine Lybolt and graduated from John Bartram High school in 1946. She married Andy Lipton in January 1949. Connie, Andy and their children moved to Levittown in 1957 as original owners of a home in the Highland Park section and would travel from Philadelphia to watch their home being built. After moving to Levittown Connie immediately became a member of First Baptist Church of Levittown where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.

As her children got older she decided she would enter the real estate business. After getting her license she went to work for the first and only woman owner-broker in Bucks County, Connie Boyle Century 21 where her male competitors told Connie "Women belong in the kitchen NOT selling houses." Connie went on to an amazing career in real estate winning many awards. She was honored at a national convention in San Francisco and was named a "Centurion." She retired at age 80

The highlight of the year for Connie was Christmas and she always looked forward to hosting 18-20 people around her Christmas table. Connie and Andy moved to Bensalem in 2014.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael; her daughter Michele; her grandson Lance, and her daughter-in-law, Linda.

Connie is survived by Andy, her husband of 71 years; her son, John (Carm); her son, Christopher (Tracy) and her two granddaughters, Samantha and Hannah.

The Lipton family would like to thank the staff of the P.C. unit of Juniper Village for the most compassionate loving care given Connie.

Family and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown where her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in Connie's memory to First Baptist Church of Levittown-Fairless Hills, 6131 Bristol-Emilie Road Levittown Pa. 19057.







