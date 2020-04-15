|
Constance M. Burisky, of Levittown, Pa., passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was 74.
Born in Dover, Del. to the late Walter and Catherine (Motichka) Burisky, Constance retired as a Librarian for the state of New Jersey after 25 years of service.
Preceded in death by her siblings, Roberta Bray and her husband, Robert, and William Burisky, Constance is survived by her sister-in-law, as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Services for Constance will be held privately at the request of her family. Services provided by Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055.
Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 15, 2020