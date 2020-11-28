Constance Mae Stanko Gobora
Constance Mae Stanko Gobora, known as Connie to all those that knew and loved her, resided most recently in Wheat Ridge, Colo., to be close to her daughter, Kim, and family. She passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Morning Star Assisted Living in Wheat Ridge, Colo., from microvascular disease following a three-week illness.
Born in Danville, Pa., on February 13, 1932, Connie was the daughter of Edward F. and Helen A. (Gorko) Stanko. She grew up in Danville and graduated from St. Cyril Academy in Danville in 1949 and Bloomsburg University receiving a bachelor's degree in Education in 1952, completing her degree in three years.
Connie's first teaching position was at Warminster Centennial Elementary School. Connie was working on a master's degree at Bucknell University when she met her late husband, Harry J. Gobora, Jr. They were married on May 16, 1959 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Danville. The couple moved to Levittown, where they raised their family. Connie continued to pursue her master's degree at Penn State University while teaching in Bristol Township. Connie taught at various elementary schools in Bucks County, the last being Emerson Elementary. Connie retired from teaching in 2001 after over 40 years in the profession. To say that Connie was passionate and dedicated to educating children would be an understatement. After retirement, Connie spent most of her free time traveling and spending time with her husband, grandchildren and friends. She was a lifelong parishioner at St. Michael's in Levittown and then St. Mark's in Bristol.
Connie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her husband, Harry J. Gobora, Jr. preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Harry III (Jennifer), her daughter, Kim (Greg) and son, Edward (Jill). Connie is also survived by her brother, Donald Stanko (Linda) and her brother-in-law, Rev. Nicholas Gobora (Kathy). Connie will be truly missed by her eight grandchildren: Ryan, Conor, Georgia, Michael, Riley, Davey, Emma and William. She will also be missed by countless friends and relatives.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 9:00 am, Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, Pa. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery immediately following the Funeral Mass. Friends may call from 7 to 9 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Amy's Kisses Foundation ( www.amyskisses.org/donate.html) or to a charity of your choice
in memory of Connie.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing and Masks are required. www.wadefh.com