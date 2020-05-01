|
|
Constance Tweedie of Langhorne, Pa., formerly of Yardley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home. She was 87.
Born Dec. 4, 1932 in Jersey City, N.J., she was the daughter of Michael and Anna Yalch.
In her younger years Connie worked in New York City as a legal secretary. She moved to Yardley in 1962 with her beloved husband, John, to start her family. Connie was active in her church community and helped invigorate the CCD program at St. Ignatius parish.
After raising her children, she got involved in volunteer work at Attleboro Village. She enjoyed helping the residents and giving back to her community.
Constance is survived by her husband, John A. "Jack" Tweedie; four children, Jacqueline French (William), Patricia Harman (Eric), Scott Tweedie (Catherine) and Kimberly Slaman (Robert); and her grandchildren, Lauren Callahan (Ben), Kristen French, Christopher, Timothy and Andrew Harman, Matthew and Ethan Tweedie, William, Jack and Elizabeth Slaman. She is also survived by her brother, Edward Yalch (Joan).
Constance loved living in Bucks County and children. She enjoyed spending time reading and doing puzzles. She was always excited to travel to new places and learn history and culture. Most of all, she loved being surrounded by her family and spending time with her grandkids.
Her Funeral Mass and burial at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be held at a future time.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2020