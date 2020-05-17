|
|
Cora Ann Rudolph a former longtime resident of Southampton passed away on Thursday May 14, 2020 at her home in Jamison. Cora was 72.
Born in Parkersburg, WVa., Cora was the daughter of the late Earl H. and Sarah M. (Richards) Russell. Cora was the beloved wife of George W. Rudolph. Together the couple shared 54 ½ years of Marriage.
In addition to her husband, Cora is survived by her children George W. Rudolph (Susanne), Earl H. Rudolph (Denise M. Ferenchick) and Sandra L. Selisker (Scott). She also is survived by her grandchildren James, Joshua, Matthew, Jessica and Lauren. Cora was preceded in death by her brother Steven Russell and her grandson Jacob.
Services for Cora will be held privately with internment in Whitemarsh Memorial Park
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to the National Federation of the Blind 200 East Wells Street at Jernigan Place Baltimore, Maryland 21230 [email protected]
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020