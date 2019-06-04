|
|
Coral L. Angebranndt passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at her home, with her loving family at her side. She was 86.
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Calif., Mrs. Angebranndt met her future husband while serving with the USO. Formerly of Trenton and Yardville, N.J., she had been a resident of Levittown since 1967.
Mrs. Angebranndt was a bank teller for many years, most recently with Wachovia Bank in the Langhorne Square Shopping Center.
A member of the Middletown Seniors, she also participated in knitting afghans and other items for patients at Saint Mary Medical Center.
Most important to Coral always was the love for her entire family.
She was the loving mother of the late Kurt K. Angebranndt.
Coral was the beloved wife for 64 years to George M., and is also survived by her devoted children, Catherine Messinger, Diane Crocker (Michael), Bryan (Leslie), Alan, Eric (Mi Ae), Gerald and Lisa Angebranndt; her grandchildren, Christopher (Laura) and Jessica Wainwright, Zachary Messinger, Stephanie McGonigle (Ken) and Nicholas, Kimberly, Kyle, Douglas and Brynn Angebranndt; and her great grandchildren, Wyatt Wainwright, Kaeden Angebranndt, Michelle Messinger and Jude McGonigle. Mrs. Angebranndt will also be sadly missed by her brother, Robert Brooks (Lynne), and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Angebranndt's name may be made to the charity of donor's choice.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 4, 2019