Corinne Eva Hewitt
Corinne Eva Hewitt, formerly of Bensalem, passed away peacefully at her home in Wildwood Crest, N.J. on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

She was born in Philadelphia on April 14, 1937 to Andrew and Marie Kennedy, and was a graduate of Lincoln High School, Class of 1955.

Corinne had many loves and passions, namely gardening, animals (especially horses and Yorkies), Disney World (where she and family vacationed yearly), and wearing beautiful jewelry. She had a true love for the Jersey shore and especially for her home in Wildwood Crest. She treasured spending summers with her children at the beach.

She was the beloved wife for 49 years to the late James K. Hewitt, and the loving mother of Jim Hewitt, Janine George and her husband, Gregory, and Kirk Hewitt. She cherished her grandchildren, Gabrielle, Christian, Ashley, Brandon and Mikayla. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, Bill Hewitt and Chester Hewitt Jr., and her close friend and brother-in- law, Jerry Parks.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister, LaVerne Mueller, brother-in-law, Walter Mueller, and sister-in-law, Jackie Parks.

Due to the pandemic, her funeral service at Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home and inurnment at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery will be privately held by her family.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Women's Humane Society, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, in Corinne's memory.

Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home, Richboro

www.campbellfh.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home
905 Second Street Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
(215) 322-5545
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

