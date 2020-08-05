1/
Corinne M. Whyte
Corinne M. (Deegan) Whyte of Warminster, Pa., formerly of Huntingdon Valley and Southampton, Pa., died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. She was 86.

Corinne was a homemaker who also was an avid reader and card player.

She was the beloved wife of Joseph J. W. Whyte for 65 years, the devoted mother of Deborah A. Foley (Jack) and Joseph J. Whyte (Alison), the loving grandmother of Thomas Galante, Brian and Kevin Freedman, Kaitlyn Dougherty, Bryanna and Colleen Whyte, a loving great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren, and sister of Dolores Lambert.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 625 Street Rd., Warminster, PA 18974, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials in Corinne's name may be made to Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974, or to Compasses Hospice, 601 W. Office Center Dr., Suite 125, Fort Washington, PA 19034. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and practice social distancing and CDC guidelines.

Galante Funeral Home,

Philadelphia

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
