Craig Bork, died October 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Langhorne, after a two year battle with cancer. He was 63.



He was born on September 17, 1957 in Bay City, Michigan to Walter and Naomi Bork. While in his teens, his family moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Even at an early stage, Craig seemed to be good at everything he did. Among his achievements was becoming a Captain on a for-hire private yacht. The yacht would sail north every summer. It was one of those summers, that he met the love of his life, Margaret. After two years of long distance dating, he made the leap of faith north to Langhorne, where he made his home and enjoyed the rest of his life.



Craig loved outdoor activities and was most comfortable at the beach. His hobbies included gardening, cooking, canning – especially known for his famous pickled beets – and completing the New York Times crossword puzzles. He and Margaret owned a gift and framing shop in Yardley, Fun Matters, for a number of years. He was also very active in the planning of Yardley Harvest Day.



Craig touched a lot of lives during his life. He was a good soul, friendly and engaging, always finding the positive side in any situation. Most everyone who knew him would describe him as special. That was the gift he left them with.



Craig is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 24 years, Margaret; his sisters Carole Rhoades, Linda Fields (Mark), Sally Bauer, his brother Cary Bork; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father.



His family would like to extend its gratitude to the doctors, nurses and caregivers at St. Mary's Hospital, whose compassionate care allowed him comfort, dignity and peace.



At his request, no services will be held.



