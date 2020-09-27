Craig Eaton died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Langhorne, Pa., where he lived since 1986. He was 74.



He grew up in Westfield, N.J. and graduated from Rutgers University with highest honors.



From 1972 to 2005 he specialized in the manufacture of flavors and fragrances at Colgate- Palmolive. In retirement, he subscribed to the Philadelphia Orchestra and he sang for 12 years in the Voices Chorale.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Dr. Alice Eaton, and their sons, Noah Eaton (partner, Kim Jones) and John Eaton (partner, Doug Cohen). Noah and John are graduates of Neshaminy HS. Craig is also survived by Lily Eaton, the daughter of Noah and Kim. He is further survived by his brother, Doug Eaton (wife, Joanne Eaton). In 1969 Craig and his brother played 11 of the most storied golf courses in England and Scotland, and Craig scored 79 on the Old Course at St. Andrews.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa. If you plan to attend, please say so in an email to john.craig.eaton@gmail.com.



