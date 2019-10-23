|
Crocifissa Ferranti passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was 83.
Crocifissa was born in Carini, Italy to her parents, Antonio Grigoli and Girolama (Mannino) Grigoli, in 1935. Carini is also where she met and married the love of her life, Vito Ferranti, in 1957. In 1976 Crocifissa and her family moved from Sicily to the United States, where she continued to be a stay at home mom raising her four children. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her family.
Crocifissa was preceded in death by her sisters, Giuseppa Covello and Francesca Provenzano, and her husband of 36 years, Vito Ferranti.
She is survived by her brother, Francesco Grigoli; sister, Vita Argento, her daughter, Josephine LoDuca (Vincenzo), and sons, Francesco Ferranti (Rossella), Antonio Ferranti, and Jerry Ferranti (Francesca). She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Services will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 325 South Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, where the visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held following the Mass at St. Mary's Chapel Mausoleum in Trenton, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Crocifissa Ferranti to the , by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
