Curt James Eggert, of Levittown, Pa., Passed away on May 14, 2020. He was 57.
Curt was born on July 25, 1963 in Camden, N.J. and had one of the most pure hearts and soul.
He was married to Kathleen for 30 years and had a loving family. Curt was an employee of Volvo-Princeton since 1993.
He not only played football, but was a die-hard Eagles fan and a fan of the Pennsbury Falcons; even arriving an hour early to get the best seat at the 50 yard line on Friday nights!
He played as an MVP Tight End for Semi Pro Team Frankford Yellow Jackets. (Some of his proudest moments and made him the straight arrow he turned out to be from their discipline).
Curt leaves behind to cherish his memories: his wife, Kathleen Eggert; his children, Steven Gaunt (Stephanie) and Melissa Elora Eggert (Mark); his mother, Carole McGauflin; his grandchildren, Abby Gaunt, Gavin Gaunt, Riley Weiser and Maria Weiser; his brother, Troy Eggert; his sisters, Shannon Wiseley and her daughter Erin Wiseley, Wanda Evola, and the late Tatia Collins; niece and Goddaughter, Genevieve LaVo Cosdon (Mike) and their children, Dashiell and Margaux; and many family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donating to the Pennsbury Falcons, for the children who cannot afford equipment for their camp.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020