Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Curt Eggert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curt James Eggert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curt James Eggert Obituary
Curt James Eggert, of Levittown, Pa., Passed away on May 14, 2020. He was 57.

Curt was born on July 25, 1963 in Camden, N.J. and had one of the most pure hearts and soul.

He was married to Kathleen for 30 years and had a loving family. Curt was an employee of Volvo-Princeton since 1993.

He not only played football, but was a die-hard Eagles fan and a fan of the Pennsbury Falcons; even arriving an hour early to get the best seat at the 50 yard line on Friday nights!

He played as an MVP Tight End for Semi Pro Team Frankford Yellow Jackets. (Some of his proudest moments and made him the straight arrow he turned out to be from their discipline).

Curt leaves behind to cherish his memories: his wife, Kathleen Eggert; his children, Steven Gaunt (Stephanie) and Melissa Elora Eggert (Mark); his mother, Carole McGauflin; his grandchildren, Abby Gaunt, Gavin Gaunt, Riley Weiser and Maria Weiser; his brother, Troy Eggert; his sisters, Shannon Wiseley and her daughter Erin Wiseley, Wanda Evola, and the late Tatia Collins; niece and Goddaughter, Genevieve LaVo Cosdon (Mike) and their children, Dashiell and Margaux; and many family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donating to the Pennsbury Falcons, for the children who cannot afford equipment for their camp.

Molden Funeral Chapel

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -