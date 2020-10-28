Custodia I. Feijo passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne. She was 81.Born and raised in Brazil, Mrs. Feijo came to the United States on Dec. 21, 1969, settling in Riverside, N.J. She had resided in Falls Township for the past 45 years.Until retiring in 1987, Mrs. Feijo was employed with General Motors, Fisher Division in Ewing, N.J. for 14 years as an assembly operator. For many years, she also was a professional seamstress.She was an avid ballroom dancer and also enjoyed gardening. Mrs. Feijo was a member of the Falls Township Senior Center.Beloved wife of the late Enio, and loving mother of the late Sandra Mara and Edison R. Feijo, she is survived by her son, Gerson I. Feijo; her daughter, EdiVania Powell (Stewart); grandchildren, Sean Tyler (Rebecca) and Shannon Marie Pavan (Gabriel); and daughter-in-law, Tina Feijo. She also will be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews and extended family in Brazil.Services and interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Feijo's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown