1/1
Custodia I. Feijo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Custodia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Custodia I. Feijo passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne. She was 81.

Born and raised in Brazil, Mrs. Feijo came to the United States on Dec. 21, 1969, settling in Riverside, N.J. She had resided in Falls Township for the past 45 years.

Until retiring in 1987, Mrs. Feijo was employed with General Motors, Fisher Division in Ewing, N.J. for 14 years as an assembly operator. For many years, she also was a professional seamstress.

She was an avid ballroom dancer and also enjoyed gardening. Mrs. Feijo was a member of the Falls Township Senior Center.

Beloved wife of the late Enio, and loving mother of the late Sandra Mara and Edison R. Feijo, she is survived by her son, Gerson I. Feijo; her daughter, EdiVania Powell (Stewart); grandchildren, Sean Tyler (Rebecca) and Shannon Marie Pavan (Gabriel); and daughter-in-law, Tina Feijo. She also will be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews and extended family in Brazil.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Feijo's name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved