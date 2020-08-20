1/1
Cynthia B. Houston
Cynthia B. Houston passed away at her home on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was 63.

Born in Bristol, daughter of the late Eva M. (Winder) and Guy Franklin West Jr., Cynthia has been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County and was a graduate of the former Woodrow Wilson High School.

She had worked at the former Macro and also Sam's Club for many years.

Cynthia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Beloved wife of 40 years to James D. Houston Sr., Cynthia is the loving mother of Jennifer D. Dockery (Derrick) and James D. Houston Jr.

She is the devoted grandmother of Kayla Chambers, Tyler and Autumn Emenhizer; proud great grandmother of A.J. Johnson, Kennedy Emenhizer, Aiven, Alana and Aundrea Johnson; and dear sister of Donna O'Keefe, Steve West, Kathy O'Connell, Bill West and the late Joey West.

She will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Interment will be held privately. All social distancing requirements will be followed at the funeral home, and masks will be required.

Memorial contributions in Cynthia's name may be made to the Bucks County S.P.C.A., PO Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
