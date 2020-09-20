Cynthia D. (Colan) Mackrides, formerly of Newtown, Pa., died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, after a brief illness at her home in Grand Island, N.Y.Cynthia was the wife of Emmanuel "Mike" Mackrides, mother of the late Michael H. Kosmin, daughter of Edmund and Sylvia Colan, sister of Edmund A. (Ellen) and Vincent Colan (Sarah); sister-in-law of Simeon (Toula) and Stephen Mackrides (Katrina); and aunt of Ashley, Nicholas, Rachel, Cameron and Ryan Colan, Sophia, Stephen and Evan Mackrides and Alexandra Homer. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Max.Relatives and friends are invited to Cynthia's Life Celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, and to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa. Interment will follow in Newtown Cemetery.Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,Newtown