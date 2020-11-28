Cynthia M. Boeggeman

Cynthia M. Boeggeman of Levittown, Pa., died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 53.

Born in Bristol Township, Pa., she was a daughter of Robert and Gloria Poe Gallagher. She was raised in Fairless Hills and Yardley, then she married her husband and moved to Levittown, for the past 32 years and together they raised three children.

Cindy was a graduate of Pennsbury High School, Class of 1984. She worked at Rorer Pharmaceutical for a short time then worked as a title search administrator with General Abstract for 15 years. She then moved on to work as receptionist at Campus Eye Group.

Cynthia loved the beach and laying in the sun and enjoyed excursions with family to the beach on Long Beach Island. She also loved vacationing in Hawaii, Mexico, Aruba, Bahamas. She enjoyed laughing with friends and spending quality time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Karl Boeggeman, and her three children, Brielle, Brooke and Robert, all of Levittown, her grandson, Brexton, her parents, Robert and Gloria Poe Gallagher, and her sister, Colleen Gallagher, all of Pennington, N.J. She will be sadly missed by other relatives, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins as well as many friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Church at a later date.



