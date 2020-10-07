Dakota Jacob Steiner died as the results of injuries from a motorcycle accident on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was 20.Born in Langhorne, Dakota has been a lifelong resident of Bucks County and was a 2018 graduate of Bucks County Technical High School.He was employed with Cross Road Power Sports in Upper Darby.Dakota enjoyed racing motorcycles and riding his quad. He also loved fishing, hunting and camping.Beloved husband of Cailey A. (Hanf), Dakota is the loving son of Nicole M. (Reichert) Kline (Keith) and Charles "Paul" Steiner Jr. (Tami).He is the dear brother of Joseph Steiner, Michael and Felicia Ellis and Bry Cumberland and Amber Kline; and will also be sadly missed by his maternal grandmother, Dolores Reichert; paternal grandparents, Charles P. Steiner Sr. and Elaine Steiner-Nagy; many aunts, uncles and cousins.Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 9 until 11 a.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Bristol Cemetery, Croydon.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.