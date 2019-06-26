Home

Molden Funeral Chapel
133 Otter St
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-6612
Dale R. Wirth Obituary
Dale R. Wirth of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 85.

Born in Allentown, Pa., he was a resident of Levittown for 52 years. He was employed by Reedman Motors as a mechanic and after his retirement worked for GE Health as a courier. He enjoyed flying Radio Controlled Model Airplanes and belonged to several clubs in the area.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Wirth, his sister, Shirley Keiser, and his son, Jeffery Wirth.

Dale is survived by his wife of 64 years, Tamar; his son, Brian Wirth (Kitty); his daughters, Sharon Denaro (Charlie) and Bethany Engler (Robert); seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and his sisters, Alice Bowman and Nancy Althouse.

Private services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the .

To sign the online guestbook or send a condolence, visit the funeral home's web site below.

Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,

Bristol

www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 26, 2019
