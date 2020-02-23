Home

Dale Wittick passed away on Feb. 18, 2020. He was 82.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Maryellen; children, Dale (Janet), Brian (Susan), Beth (David); and ten grandchildren.

Dale's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Davisville Church, 325 Street Road, Southampton, PA 18966.

A memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. with a reception following. Interment will be held privately at the request of his family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Dale R. Wittick may be sent to the Alzheimer's Family Organization, 461 Mariner Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL 34609.

Condolences may be sent to the Wittick family by visiting the website below.

McGhee Funeral Home

www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020
