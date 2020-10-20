Dallis William Rash of Quarryville, Pa. passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was 90.He was born Sept. 14, 1930 in London Britain Township, Pa. to the late William (Brack) Rash and Luna Capitola (Henderson) Rash.Dallis graduated from Newark High School in 1950, after which he joined the United States Marine Corps, having served as a drill instructor at Paris Island and seeing active duty in the Korean War. While serving in the Reserves for the 16th Rifle Company in Wilmington, he attended the University of Delaware and graduated with a degree in Accounting and passed his CPA examination in Virginia.During Dallis' working career he was an auditor for the U.S Government General Accounting Office, a financial officer of Madison Fund, a financial officer of Lenox and owner of Newtown Office and Computer Supply. After retiring he worked part time as a CPA with a firm in Newtown, Pa. Dallis also was an Associate Professor of Accounting at the University of Delaware and Cairn University, and also served as Tax Collector for Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County, Pa.He was an avid golfer and tennis player. Dallis was a strong supporter of community service and was a member of the Newtown, Pa. and Middletown, Del. Rotary Clubs for over 30 years, with a passion for their Pedals for Progress program sending used bikes to third world countries.Dallis is survived by his wife of 65 years, Louise (Gray) Rash; son, Darren Rash (Susan) of Schwenksville, Pa.; two brothers, Harry of Newark, Del. and Philip of Hudson, Fla.; sister, Patricia Radamaker of La Verne, Calif.; grandson, Darren Rash Jr. (Stephanie) of Spokane, Wash.; granddaughter, Kristen Rash of Knoxville, Tenn.; and four great-grandchildren, AJ Alam, Benjamin Alam, Dean Rash and Rachael Rash.In addition to his parents, Dallis was preceded in death by his son, Dean Lee Rash, three brothers, Cecil Rash, Lee Rash, and Kenneth Rash, and sister, Katrina (Rash) Van DeWater.A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 308 Possum Park Rd., Newark, DE 19711, where family and friends may begin visiting at 6 p.m. Interment for Dallis will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Del.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Reformed University Fellowship-International" at the University of Delaware or "Pastor- In-Residence" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711.To send online condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home,Newark, Del.