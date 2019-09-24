Home

Hoffmann Funeral Home
1770 Brown Ave
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-1147
Dana J. Hain

Dana J. Hain Obituary
Calling All Cowboys



Dana J. Hain of Levittown passed peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 59.

He was born in Cheltenham, Pa. to George "Bud" Hain and Dolores (Errickson) Hain.

Dana was preceded in death by his Pop, George Hain, his Mom, Dolores Hain, and his brother, Dale Hain.

He grew up in Croydon, Pa. and had great adventures living on Neshaminy Creek.

Dana worked alongside his Pop as a roofer and also worked for Occidental Chemical Plant and as a truck driver. He loved driving across country. He retired from the Pennsbury School District after 22 years, where he worked his way up to Supervisor of the Custodial Department.

He loved traveling to Tennessee and Texas to visit with his sons and their families. Dana enjoyed working on Hain Ranch helping his brother build it up to what it is today.

Dana will be dearly missed by his sons, Jeffrey (Jenny) and Jeremy (Thalia); his grandchildren, Ethan, Milena and Alexander; his siblings, Dennis (Millissa), Debbie Stubbs (Ed), Daniel Hain (Holly) and Deneen Shade (Charlie); his long time love, Diane Eissler and her family; and his sister-in-law, Cindy (Woodland) Hain. Dana will also be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be held privately.

Hoffmann Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.hoffmannfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 24, 2019
