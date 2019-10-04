|
Daniel C Poust, Jr. passed away suddenly on Sept. 27. He was 79.
Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gail, his daughters Sandy Smith, and Pam Poust, grandchildren Kelsey Coyne, Justin (Casey) Coyne, Kole Smith and Brandy Smith. Also his siblings, Alice Kramer, Bettyann Kain, Donald (Beth) Poust, Ronald Poust, and several nieces and nephews.
Dan enjoyed traveling, the beach, horse racing, casinos, nature, gardening, and his pets. Family and friends alike will fondly remember and sadly miss his unique sense of humor.
A veteran of the US Army, Dan was a lifelong resident of Trevose/Oakford. He took pride in his career as a real estate broker and appraiser, from which he retired in 2005.
A memorial luncheon will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Women's Animal Center of Bensalem.
https://tinyurl.com/y5ld43f8
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 4, 2019