Mr. Daniel Day of Barnegat, N.J., formerly of Bensalem, Pa. died Friday, April 26, 2019. He was 78.
Mr. Day is survived by his life partner for the last 30 years, Dr. Dana Bishop of Farmington, Conn., and his sister, Donna Day of Philadelphia.
Dan was a graduate of Bensalem High School, Class of 1958. Upon graduation, he embarked on a successful Real Estate career and established himself as a premier broker in the Bucks County market.
Dan enjoyed life to the fullest. He used his business acumen for philanthropic endeavors for both no-kill animal shelters and several local food pantries. He personified ethics and integrity, and was fiercely loyal to his friends.
He gained great joy from providing his parents with a comfortable retirement at his home at the Jersey Shore and by acting as big brother to his kid sister, Donna, both protecting and overseeing her security.
Dan was always young, looking for new experiences and life affirming events. He loved skiing, and cookouts at his shore house. He loved politics, and a robust but respectful debate.
He also loved to travel with frequent trips to New England, and the West Coast. Daniel said he wanted to live to be 100-to continue to travel, read books, and play on Barnegat Bay, but was called home too soon.
As death neared, he said his father (Big Dan) was waiting at the foot of his bed. Both Dan and his father were princes among men!
Dr. Bishop would like to extend a special thank you to the Cardiology Team at UCONN Medical Center, especially his Cardiologist, Dr. Christopher Pickett, who truly worked miracles providing him an enhanced quality of life and his associate MS: Kerry Cipriani APRN, who was voice of humanity and Dan's strongest advocate.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a request is made that contributions be made to the Farmington Valley VNA, 8 Old Mill Rd., Simsbury, CT 06070.Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C.
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2019