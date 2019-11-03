|
Daniel G. Wornczyk of Twining Village in Holland passed away Friday Nov. 1, 2019, at his residence. He was 84.
Born in West Hazleton, Pa., son of the late Gustav and Mary Zinkofski Wornczyk, he resided in Lower Makefield Township, Pa. for 35 years until moving to Twining Village in 2018.
Daniel loved baseball and was invited to try out for the majors but instead decided to serve his country. Daniel was trained as an engineer and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1958 to work on defense and military communications systems and was a drummer in the Bugle Corp. After his honorable discharge in 1964 he was employed by RCA to be a part of its division dealing with both weather and Ranger satellites, which were the first U.S. satellites to reach the moon.
Daniel was an active member of St. Ignatius Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed traveling with his Dolores and being part of the community.
Husband of the late Dolores A. Wornczyk, and father of the late Suzanne Norton and Nancianne Morgan, he is survived by his daughter, Julianne Wornczyk, and four grandchildren, Dianne Mandel (Michael), Daniel Heaney, Travis Norton (Ashleigh), and Nicholas Norton. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Jonah, Jacob, and Alanna Mandel.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 6, at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Aven. (River Road), Yardley, where friends may call at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2019