Daniel J. Corcoran, affectionately known to many simply as "Dan" or "Danny Boy", of Churchville passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at his home. He was 78.
Dan was the loving and devoted husband of Carol Scott Corocran with whom he had shared 54 years of marriage.
He was preceded in death by his son, John P. Corcoran, who passed away in 2017.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Michael and Anne Cawley Corcoran.
Dan graduated from North Catholic High School, and was proud to have served as a Capitol Senate Page during his youth. He would later serve as a reserve member of the U.S. Navy.
Dan led a long career in the Toy and Hobby industry, first working for his family's business in Pittsburgh, before relocating to Churchville in 1976, where he continued his career and also worked independently before his retirement. His career allowed him to develop countless lifelong friendships, which he treasured to this day.
Dan also was an avid golfer, and a fan of Frank Sinatra, and often found himself most happy tending to his backyard and pool. After a hard day's work outside he would sometimes enjoy a vodka martini, good music, and watching his family and friends enjoying a swim and each other's company. He was the rock of his family and his devotion to them was without measure. Dan will be dearly missed by the many people who were so blessed to have him in their lives.
In addition to his wife, Daniel is survived by his children, Charles Corcoran (Tawni) of Westminster, Colo., and Ann Connolly (Oliver Mallon) of Newtown; and his grandchildren, Emma Rose Corcoran, Katie Connolly, Zalyn Lee, and Connor Corcoran.
In addition to his son, Dan was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Francis Corcoran.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. until his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Road, Richboro, PA 18954. His interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Richboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program at 403 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019