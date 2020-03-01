Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Daniel Cullen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. Cullen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. Cullen Obituary
Daniel J. Cullen of Levittown died on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Chapel Manor Nursing Home in Philadelphia. He was 66.

Dan was born and raised in Troy, N.Y., where he graduated from Troy High School in 1972.

During the 1970's, while still in high school Dan was the owner of the Crystal Mansion Clothing Store and added a second location in Wildwood, N.J., He also worked as a bartender at the former Mansion in Wildwood, N.J.

In the early 1980's, Dan moved to Lower Bucks County and began working as a bartender at Fisher's Tudor House in Bensalem where he stayed for the remainder of his career and made many friends he considered to be his second family.

Dan was a talented drummer and in earlier years was a member of the band Mystic Haze in Troy, N.Y. He also enjoyed wood working and building custom Harley Davidson Motor Cycles.

Beloved son of the late James C. and Clare Cullen, Dan was the brother of Michael Cullen (Fran) and the uncle of Patrick Daniel Cullen, Eric Alexander Cullen and Ciara Delaney Cullen.

He will also be missed by several cousins and his Fisher's Tudor House family.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4:30 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown.

In lieu of flowers, Danny's family requests that the next time you're out, take care of your bartender in his memory.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -