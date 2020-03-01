|
|
Daniel J. Cullen of Levittown died on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Chapel Manor Nursing Home in Philadelphia. He was 66.
Dan was born and raised in Troy, N.Y., where he graduated from Troy High School in 1972.
During the 1970's, while still in high school Dan was the owner of the Crystal Mansion Clothing Store and added a second location in Wildwood, N.J., He also worked as a bartender at the former Mansion in Wildwood, N.J.
In the early 1980's, Dan moved to Lower Bucks County and began working as a bartender at Fisher's Tudor House in Bensalem where he stayed for the remainder of his career and made many friends he considered to be his second family.
Dan was a talented drummer and in earlier years was a member of the band Mystic Haze in Troy, N.Y. He also enjoyed wood working and building custom Harley Davidson Motor Cycles.
Beloved son of the late James C. and Clare Cullen, Dan was the brother of Michael Cullen (Fran) and the uncle of Patrick Daniel Cullen, Eric Alexander Cullen and Ciara Delaney Cullen.
He will also be missed by several cousins and his Fisher's Tudor House family.
Family and friends are invited to call from 4:30 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown.
In lieu of flowers, Danny's family requests that the next time you're out, take care of your bartender in his memory.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 1, 2020