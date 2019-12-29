Home

Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
master of his trade, Daniel took great pride in his own HVAC firm, often sub-contracting to other mechanical businesses and in private homes.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father James Heckman and mother and stepfather, Janet and William Fullmer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Marjorie (Rieser) Heckman, his children, Kristie Grantham (Randy) and Daniel J. Heckman (Kristy), his grandchildren Karlie (Justin), Tristen, Jayden and Lottie, as well as his beloved great grandchildren Bentley, Roman and Piper. His deep and abiding love of his family gives comfort to them now, at this most difficult time. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road, Levittown, PA 19057.

Service will begin at 8 p.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Galzerano Funeral Home

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019
