Daniel J. Jennings passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Manor Care of Yardley. He was 68.
He was born in Philadelphia to the late Daniel and Theresa Jennings, and was a longtime resident of Penndel. He was a 1971 graduate of Neshaminy High School.
Daniel is survived by his daughter, Kelly Nelson (Dean); two grandchildren, Nicole and Alexis Nelson; his brother, Stephen Jennings (Laura); longtime companion, Karen Bopp; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Jennings; and his niece and nephews, Max, Cole, Stephen, and Maria Jennings.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Michael Jennings.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Donations in Daniel's name may be made to the American Lung Association
, 527 Plymouth Rd., #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
