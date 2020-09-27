1/1
Daniel J. Jennings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel J. Jennings passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Manor Care of Yardley. He was 68.

He was born in Philadelphia to the late Daniel and Theresa Jennings, and was a longtime resident of Penndel. He was a 1971 graduate of Neshaminy High School.

Daniel is survived by his daughter, Kelly Nelson (Dean); two grandchildren, Nicole and Alexis Nelson; his brother, Stephen Jennings (Laura); longtime companion, Karen Bopp; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Jennings; and his niece and nephews, Max, Cole, Stephen, and Maria Jennings.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Michael Jennings.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with his Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

Donations in Daniel's name may be made to the American Lung Association, 527 Plymouth Rd., #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved