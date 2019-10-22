Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Spickler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel K. Spickler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel K. Spickler Obituary
Daniel K. Spickler passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home at the age of 47.

Born in Bristol, son of Sandra (Dunn) and Richard Spickler Jr., Danny had been a lifelong Lower Bucks County resident and was a 1990 graduate of Pennsbury High School and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.

He was a Journeyman Electrician and a member for many years of the IBEW Local 269 in Trenton, N.J. For the past two years, he had been an instructor at Pennco Tech.

Danny enjoyed hunting and listening to the rock group Metallica.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael.

Danny was the beloved brother of Jeffrey (Melissa) and Mark Spickler (Stephanie), and the devoted uncle of Sydney, McKenzie and Eric. He will also be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Danny's name may be made to a .

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now