|
|
Daniel K. Spickler passed away suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home at the age of 47.
Born in Bristol, son of Sandra (Dunn) and Richard Spickler Jr., Danny had been a lifelong Lower Bucks County resident and was a 1990 graduate of Pennsbury High School and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.
He was a Journeyman Electrician and a member for many years of the IBEW Local 269 in Trenton, N.J. For the past two years, he had been an instructor at Pennco Tech.
Danny enjoyed hunting and listening to the rock group Metallica.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael.
Danny was the beloved brother of Jeffrey (Melissa) and Mark Spickler (Stephanie), and the devoted uncle of Sydney, McKenzie and Eric. He will also be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Danny's name may be made to a .
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 22, 2019