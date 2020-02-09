|
Daniel L. "Dan" Maloney passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by his family at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 70.
He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. and had been a longtime resident of Bucks County. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Dan worked for Eureka Stone, Rush Valley Quarry for 40 years. A member of the Laborers Union Local 57, Dan was a loyal, integral, and hard-working man who was dedicated to his loving family. He also was an exemplar member of the "Old Farts" Breakfast Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Catherine Maloney, and his brother Rev. John Maloney.
Dan is survived by his lifetime friend, Joan, and his children, Dan J. (Jenn), Don, Chris, Scott and Catherine. He will also be missed by his nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; his sister, MaryAnne; his nephews; and his buddy, Bob (Sandman).
Family and friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where his service will begin at 12:45 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Contributions in Daniel's name may be made to American Legion or (ALA).
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 9, 2020