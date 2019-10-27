|
Daniel P. Griffin passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was 38.
Born in Meadowbrook, Daniel has been a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County and was a 2000 graduate of Conwell Egan Catholic High School. He also had attended Bucks County Community College and Temple University.
Daniel was employed as a Leed Certified Cost Estimator for V.J. Scozzari & Sons in Pennington, N.J.
Dan was very inquisitive and had many diversified interests including: how the universe worked, space exploration, anything science and nature related, all types of history involving World War I and World War II, and politics. He would spend his time trying to understand the way things worked and how/ why events happened as they did. Whether it be documentaries or reading up on any of the many random subjects that struck him as interesting he was always willing to share a random new fact or theory that blew his mind.
Daniel loved music and attending concerts when his favorite bands were in the area. He was also an avid Philly sports fan, especially cheering for the Phillies and Eagles.
When he was younger, he was known as "Smilin' Dan" for his infectious smile.
Beloved son of Thomas J. Griffin and the late Josephine P. (Rodgers) Griffin, Daniel is the loving brother of Matthew T. Griffin and Jessica P. Schmidt (Stephen).
He is the fun loving uncle of Briannalyn, Samantha and Hannah; and is also survived by his uncle, Frank Lopez (late Mary); aunts, Maureen Everingham, Patricia Jachetti (Gary), Anne Blum (James); and his cousins, Joseph, Melissa, Jill, Shannon and Patricia.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, from 9:30 until 11 a.m., Oct, 29, 2019, at Saint Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, where his funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 am. He will be laid to rest with his mom at a later date.
In honor of Daniel's mother, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 27, 2019