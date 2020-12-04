Daniel W. Phillips
Bristol - Daniel W. Phillips, age 70, of Bristol, PA, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020. He was born to the late Herb and Isabella (Rice) Phillips in Bristol, PA. A loving man, Daniel was honored to serve his community as a past Chief and lifetime member of Station 14 Fire Company. He was a dedicated machinist for Rohm & Haas for 48 years. Every year, Daniel loved to dress as Santa for the kids and he will be remembered for being the most handsome Santa. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed taking short and sweet trips; especially in his mustang with the top down. Daniel will be deeply missed and always remembered.
He is survived by his fiancée, Dawn Seebach; children, Michael, Bobby, and Dawn Marie; siblings, Herb Phillips (Linda), Raymond Phillips (Amy), and Karl Phillips (Kathy); grandchildren, Claudia, Jason, and Autumn; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to current gathering restrictions related to COVID19, funeral services will be held privately by the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date for all to celebrate Dan's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by visiting chop.edu
and/or Third District Volunteer Fire Company Station 14 at 1141 Harrison St., Bristol, PA 19007.