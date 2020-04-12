|
Darlene Bell Fisher passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Chandler Hall Hospice. She was 52.
Born in Bristol, she resided in the Bristol/ Levittown area all of her life. Darlene was employed as a cashier at Shop Rite and Giant, both in Fairless Hills, and prior to that was employed at Farruggio Express in Bristol.
She enjoyed latch hook, going to thrift shops, Seaside Heights, and going out to dinner, but most especially enjoyed quiet time at home with her family.
Preceded in death by her father, Richard Bell, she is survived by her husband, Patrick Fisher, two sons, Kyle Richard Bell and Michael Patrick Fisher, her mother, Raffaela Bell, her sister, Diana Bell Rasiul and her husband, John, and nephews, Justin and Brandon Rasiul, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due the the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 12, 2020