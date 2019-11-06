|
|
Darren Wagner of Langhorne, Pa. passed Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was 50.
Darren was born May 22, 1969 in Meadowbrook to the late Ivan and Janet (Schrecengost) Wagner.
He is survived by his children, Hunter Ian, Carleyrose, and Chase Michael Wagner, and his siblings, Cynthia M. and Thomas A. Wagner.
All are invited to the Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, for a time of visitation and a celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/donation-for-sudden-funeral-costs.
Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,
Huntingdon Valley
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 6, 2019