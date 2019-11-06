Home

Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
More Obituaries for Darren Wagner
Darren Wagner Obituary
Darren Wagner of Langhorne, Pa. passed Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was 50.

Darren was born May 22, 1969 in Meadowbrook to the late Ivan and Janet (Schrecengost) Wagner.

He is survived by his children, Hunter Ian, Carleyrose, and Chase Michael Wagner, and his siblings, Cynthia M. and Thomas A. Wagner.

All are invited to the Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, for a time of visitation and a celebration of his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/donation-for-sudden-funeral-costs.

Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel,

Huntingdon Valley

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 6, 2019
