Darryl Lee Cartledge of Trevose, Pa. passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was 72.



Darryl is survived by his wife, Gail, and a son, Jason. He is also survived by his brother, Stephen, nephew, Stephen, niece, Lillian Wiest, one great niece and three great nephews.



There will be no services due to coronavirus. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



