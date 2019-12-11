Home

Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
David A. Anders Obituary
David A. Anders of Morrisville passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the age of 68.

David was the beloved husband of Helen (Clark); devoted Dad of David A. Anders (Jill), Susan Strohmeier (John), and George J. Anders; caring Pop-pop of Jared, Brooke, Colin, Karlee, and Gwenivere; and the loving brother of the late Linda and the late Joseph. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Dave was a million mile truck driver for 44 years with Roadway Express (YRC). He was a dedicated Teamster member (Local 107). He will be greatly missed by all.

Relatives and friends are invited to share in David's Life Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Decker/Givnish Life Celebration Home, 216 York Rd, Warminster, PA 18974, followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

Decker/Givnish Funeral Home,

Warminster

deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 11, 2019
