|
|
David A. Lohr of Elrama, Union Twp, Washington County, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 after a long illness. He was 78.
Born and raised in Waynesburg, Pa., son of W. Noel Lohr and Virginia Iona (Lantz) Lohr. Dave was an avid hunter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-brother, William Ellenberger.
Survived by his wife of 33 years, Sophie (Schumacher) Lohr, he was the loving father of Hunter, Kevin, Ralene and Bud; brother of C. Jane Deems of Waynesburg; and is also survived by grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Friends were received Tuesday, June 11, in the Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home, 1701 Route 51 Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 (412-384-0350). His burial is Wednesday, June 12, in Greene County Memorial Cemetery in Waynesburg.
For condolences and more information, visit the web site listed below.
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home,
Jefferson Hills
www.stephendslater.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 11, 2019