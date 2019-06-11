Home

Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
(412) 384-0350
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home
1701 State Route 51
Large, PA 15025
View Map
David A. Lohr Obituary
David A. Lohr of Elrama, Union Twp, Washington County, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, June 8, 2019 after a long illness. He was 78.

Born and raised in Waynesburg, Pa., son of W. Noel Lohr and Virginia Iona (Lantz) Lohr. Dave was an avid hunter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half-brother, William Ellenberger.

Survived by his wife of 33 years, Sophie (Schumacher) Lohr, he was the loving father of Hunter, Kevin, Ralene and Bud; brother of C. Jane Deems of Waynesburg; and is also survived by grandchildren, great- grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Friends were received Tuesday, June 11, in the Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home, 1701 Route 51 Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 (412-384-0350). His burial is Wednesday, June 12, in Greene County Memorial Cemetery in Waynesburg.

For condolences and more information, visit the web site listed below.

Stephen D. Slater Funeral Home,

Jefferson Hills

www.stephendslater.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 11, 2019
