David Archibald of Langhorne passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. He was 73.
Born Jan. 5, 1947 in Philadelphia to the late John and Catherine (Thompson) Archibald, he was a resident of Langhorne for the last 50 years.
David was a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, Lafayette College (BA), and Temple University (MEd, EdD). He worked as an Educator for over 40 years for: The School District of Philadelphia (1968-1973), Neshaminy School District (1973-1990), Bensalem Township School District (1990-1993), Lower Moreland Township School District (1993-2008) and later as a Consultant for Archibald & Associates for the last nine years. David also was a member of the Board of Trustees, Abington - Jefferson Health (2006 - present), and a Member of the Board of Trustees, Jefferson University and Jefferson Health (2015 - present).
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, golfing, gardening, boogie boarding (with Judy) and reading.
David's true passion was education. In his words, "As an educator, I believe it is important to adopt change in order to meet the needs of all students through innovative programming and to maintain an absolute uncompromising commitment to excellence." He carried this passion through his professional career, his work with the U.S. State Department in Africa, and his work as a member of the Board of Trustees of Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, and Abington - Jefferson Health.
He was the most loving, kind and generous person. He wasn't happy unless those around him were happy. His greatest pride in life was his family. He married the love of his life and they had 52 glorious years together, pursuing one adventure after another as they traveled the world. He couldn't have been more proud of his son David and daughter Kathe and all of their accomplishments, and adored their spouses and his grandchildren.
He was the greatest of speakers, whether he was making a professional presentation where he would captivate the audience, or telling a story to friends and family, which would result in joyous laughter.
David will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Judy (Graham) Archibald. He is also survived by his loving children, David (Andrea) and Kathe Archibald (Rachel); his foster daughter, Nina Carrieri; grandchildren, Ethan and Avery Archibald; sister-in-law, Beverly Archibald; nieces, Heather Borbely (Steve) and Lisa Davis (Patrick Bickel); nephews, Christopher DeSantis (Marie), Robert DeSantis (Kristy), and Keith Archibald (Barbara); and great nephews and nieces, Graham DeSantis, Stella DeSantis, Abigail DeSantis, Ian Archibald and Matthew Davis.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his life celebration from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Historic Presbyterian Church of Newtown, 76 N. Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940 (Parking for the church will be located off S. Eagle Rd., adjacent to the Newtown Ambulance Squad, 2651 S. Eagle Rd., Newtown, PA 18940). The service will be private; With a commitment to making this a COVID-safe celebration of David's life, the family will greet guests outdoors and there will be an opportunity for meditation in the Historic Presbyterian Church of Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made in support of the David Archibald Scholarship at Jefferson University. Please make checks payable to "Jefferson" and indicate in the memo it is for the "David Archibald Scholarship" and mail to: Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107, or donate online at jefferson.edu/davidarchibald
