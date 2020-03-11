|
David Charles Jones passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 84.
David was the beloved husband of Marilynn A. Johns Jones for 62 beautiful years.
Born in Nanticoke, Pa., he was the son of the late Horace and Enid Griffiths Jones.
He graduated from East Orange H.S. in 1953 and went on to Lafayette College on a basketball scholarship graduating in 1957. David served in the US Army from 1958 through 1960.
David loved to vacation in Avalon with his family spending time at the Windrift after a long day on the beach. Playing golf with his buddy Walt & the Dawn Patrol at Spring Mill. David was an avid Philadelphia sports fan who never missed an Eagles game in his blue chair.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his loving children; David A. Jones and Patricia Clark, his grandchildren Michael, James (Jaclyn) and Nicholas (Alison) Clark, his great-grandchildren Ryanne and Patrick Clark, brothers Robert (Marjorie) and Brian (Cindy) Jones, as well as many nieces, a nephew, and great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet David's family on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until his Funeral Service 10:00am in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. His interment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's name may be made to The V Foundation at Jimmyv.org.
Fluehr Funeral Home
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 11, 2020