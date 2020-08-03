1/
David Francis Cummings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David F. Cummings of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 73.

David went to St. Michael's School and Bishop Egan High School, graduating in 1965. He was a Boy Scout with Troop 120, and achieved The Order of the Arrow.

David was drafted into the U.S. Army on Aug. 1, 1966, and was given an Honorable Discharge on July 31, 1968.

Since 2001, David suffered many medical issues.

He was the son of David P. Cummings and Madeline (Snyder) Cummings, who preceded him in death.

He was one of seven children, Madeline Anderson, Joan Micklo, Philip Cummings, Stephen Cummings, John Cummings, and Linda Taraziewicz, and is survived by his wife, Diane Cummings; his daughters, Lisa Forko, Andrea Ciesielski, and Connie Cummings; his grandsons, Christopher Kilmer, John Forko, Jake Forko, and Nick Forko; his great grandson, Lucas Kilmer; and many nieces and nephews.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved