David F. Cummings of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 73.



David went to St. Michael's School and Bishop Egan High School, graduating in 1965. He was a Boy Scout with Troop 120, and achieved The Order of the Arrow.



David was drafted into the U.S. Army on Aug. 1, 1966, and was given an Honorable Discharge on July 31, 1968.



Since 2001, David suffered many medical issues.



He was the son of David P. Cummings and Madeline (Snyder) Cummings, who preceded him in death.



He was one of seven children, Madeline Anderson, Joan Micklo, Philip Cummings, Stephen Cummings, John Cummings, and Linda Taraziewicz, and is survived by his wife, Diane Cummings; his daughters, Lisa Forko, Andrea Ciesielski, and Connie Cummings; his grandsons, Christopher Kilmer, John Forko, Jake Forko, and Nick Forko; his great grandson, Lucas Kilmer; and many nieces and nephews.



