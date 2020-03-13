Home

David Harry Miller

David Harry Miller Obituary
David Harry Miller, M.D. March 9, 2020, of Newtown, Pa. Beloved husband of Sue Ellen; loving father of Stefanie and Rebecca, wonderful brother of Richard, and adored grandfather of Amelia. Founder of Tri County Eye Physicians and Surgeons in Southampton, Pa.

At his request, no memorial service will be held.

Read full obituary at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/huntingdon-valley-pa/david-miller-9079576.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abington Hospice Program in Warminster, Pennsylvania https://giving.jefferson.edu/abington-health-foundation/support-ahf.html (select Abington Hospice Program) or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network https://www.pancan.org/.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 13, 2020
